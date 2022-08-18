PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at PPL

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in PPL by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.