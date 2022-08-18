Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $37.77. 445,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Premier by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

