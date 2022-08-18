Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.28% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Telos Trading Up 0.1 %

About Telos

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,500. The firm has a market cap of $656.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

