Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,531 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,469 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 15,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,911. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

