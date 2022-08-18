Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $553,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 759,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 128,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,620. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

