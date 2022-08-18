Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,000 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

MDY stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $476.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,749. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

