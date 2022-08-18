Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.95% of S&W Seed worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 56.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

