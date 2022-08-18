Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,903,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $68,401,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

