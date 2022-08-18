Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,500 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 99,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

