Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $56.15. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
