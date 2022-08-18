Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $56.15. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 102,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 86,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

