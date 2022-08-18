Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.53

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $18.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 2,184 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PDEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.