Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.53

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $18.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 2,184 shares trading hands.

PDEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

