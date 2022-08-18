PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PRV.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

