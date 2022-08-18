ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Up to $19.05

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $19.59. ProFrac shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 266 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,699,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

