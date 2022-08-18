Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $161,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 24,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 206.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

