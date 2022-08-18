Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

