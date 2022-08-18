Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

