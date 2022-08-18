Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

