Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $280.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.