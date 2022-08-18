Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DocuSign by 644.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 609,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,052,000 after buying an additional 352,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

DocuSign Stock Down 5.7 %

DocuSign stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

