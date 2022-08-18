Project Pai (PAI) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $588.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000190 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,812,987,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,896,758 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

