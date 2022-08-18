Prometeus Price Tops $5.20 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.08 or 1.00025201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

