PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 17,614 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company.

PropertyGuru Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

