ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $126,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,338,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $325.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

