ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 41,753 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,753 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Kraft Heinz worth $83,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,497. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.