Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.5% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 50,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

