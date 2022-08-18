Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.48 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

