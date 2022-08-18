Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $280.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

