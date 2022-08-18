Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22,481.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

