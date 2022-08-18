Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coupang Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.37. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.99.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.