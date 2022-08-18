Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

