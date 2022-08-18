Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 455,358 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

