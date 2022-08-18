Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Issued By William Blair

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Arcellx in a report released on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.98). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

