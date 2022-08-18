Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.39. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $29.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

LPI opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

