Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Icosavax, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Icosavax in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of ICVX opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

In other Icosavax news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $61,997.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $46,592.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $61,997.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,706 shares of company stock worth $159,363. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

