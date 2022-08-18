Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Boosted by Wedbush

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.