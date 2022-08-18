Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Boosted by Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

