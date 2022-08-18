Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Reduced by B. Riley

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCMT. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.89.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%.

Insider Activity at RCM Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $2,411,081.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,281. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

