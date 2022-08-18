Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Andrew Schwartz Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of Qualitas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).

Qualitas Stock Performance

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

