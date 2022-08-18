Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

PWR stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $144.48. 572,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

