QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $85.66 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

