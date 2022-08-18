Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:QIPT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,744,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

