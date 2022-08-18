RA International Group (LON:RAI) Shares Up 7.1%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27). Approximately 46,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 97,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £38.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2,100.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip Haydn-Slater sold 100,000 shares of RA International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,374.58).

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

