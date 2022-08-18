Ravencoin Market Cap Reaches $324.96 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $324.96 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
Ravencoin Profile
Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
