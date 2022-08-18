Raymond James Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$908.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.94. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.49%.

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.