Raymond James Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.75.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$908.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.94. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
