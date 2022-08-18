Raymond James Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.79.
Avalara Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Avalara stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara
In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
