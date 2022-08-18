Raymond James Trims Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Target Price to $4.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.07.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of UP opened at $2.47 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $603.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Articles

