Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lessened by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

