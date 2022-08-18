Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

