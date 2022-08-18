RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 7,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $259.05. 95,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,312. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.79.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,332,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after buying an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,676,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

