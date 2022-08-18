Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 3,278,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,147,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

